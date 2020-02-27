The Debate
Aamna Sharif's Most Stunning Looks In Gowns; See Pictures

Television News

Aamna Sharif, popular for her role as Komolika in 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', is also known for her fashion sense. Here are the best Aamna Sharif photos in gowns.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
aamna Sharif

A popular face in the television industry, Aamna Sharif is back now with her role as Komilika Chaubey in the one of the most popular TV series of all time, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is well known for her fashion sense and her Instagram is proof. The actor has rocked gowns several times and fans love the way she styles the gowns. Here are some of Aamna Sharif's photos in gowns:

Aamna Sharif's photos in gowns 

Aamna Sharif can be seen wearing a red coloured gown with a netted in the shoulder region. The gown she wore has a small trail and was embroidered with intricate designs. The actor paired the attire with a diamond-studded ring and completed her look by opting for minimal makeup. She ties her hair back in a pony style and opted for a puff from the front.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

The actor went for a pink gown in this picture. She donned a strapless gown that is designed in a ruffled format in the upper portion and is plain from the waist. Aamna kept her hair open and styled the hair in a wavy manner. She opted for a minimalistic makeup and a nude shade lip colour. The actor looks cute in the ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

In the picture below of Aamna Sharif, the actor was seen wearing a yellow coloured gown with a one-sided shoulder gown. The gown is tapered towards the bottom in pleats and has a small trail. She completed her look by opting for a big diamond-studded ring and went for bold eye makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

In the picture below, Aamna Sharif can be seen opting for a dark blue coloured gown that is tucked in the centre with a big jewel-studded button. The actor flaunts her toned legs by opting for a thigh-high slit dress. She completed her look by opting for bold makeup and went for a straight hairdo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Published:
