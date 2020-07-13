After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Co-star Karan Patel To Get Tested

Karan Patel and his family will soon get tested for COVID-19 after his co-star Parth Samthaan recently tested positive. Parth Samthaan is Karan's co-star in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The former tested positive for COVID-19 this Sunday. For now, the shoots for the serial have been temporarily stopped and the cast has been advised to get tested as soon as possible. Read the details below.

No one must panic

In a statement released by Karan Patel's publicist to a media portal, his team mentioned how he wasn't shooting anymore. The entire statement said that Karan wasn't shooting anymore as he didn't want to infect other people and was a responsible citizen. They mentioned that Karan felt responsible for other people's safety and will get a swab test done.

The statement also added that this move by Karan was in response to provide peace to all the people concerned about his health and well-being and also to protect others. Even his immediate family members would do the same, for now, the statement mentioned. The statement then concluded by saying that no one should panic at any point.

Parth Samthaan's statement

Parth Samthaan, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, also put out a statement on his Instagram profile. He mentioned how he was fine and only showed mild symptoms. He also wrote about the precautions he was taking. Here's his caption - Hi everyone , I have been tested Positive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care. Many people asked the actor to take care. Here's the post:

The production house behind Kasautii Zindagii Kay also released a statement on Twitter following the news of Parth being tested positive for COVID-19. Take a look at the official statement which was also shared by Ekta Kapoor:

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.

Take care.

Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Karan Patel and Parth Samthaan's Instagram

