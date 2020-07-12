Ekta Kapoor Says 'all Necessary Precautions Taken' After Parth Samthaan Tested Positive

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive, the shoot of the show has been stopped. The crew members who were in close contact with the actor have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests. Balaji telefilms, producers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, issued a statement on social media and informed that they are doing everything to protect their production crew and employees by abiding. The statement further mentioned that the production house is taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline.

Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Decides To Take Break From Social Media

Apart from this, abiding by all the medical protocols set by the government, the statement stated that the team has implemented guidelines related to social distncing, travel, and visits to the sets. Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms shared the production house’s statement on Twitter and informed all the fans that all the necessary precautions are being adopted by the crew. She even wrote that the SOPs are being strictly followed as they do not want to compromise with the health of the people working for them.

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.

Take care.

Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

Parth who recently resumed work after a long hiatus of four months, shared his health update on Instagram and mentioned that he had mild symptoms after which he got himself tested. Parth also urged and requested everyone who has been with him in close proximity over the last few days t get themselves tested as soon as possible. Parth also mentioned that the BMC officials are in constant touch with him. Parth has currently self quarantined himself and is following the guidelines prescribed to him by the doctors. Parth shared his selfie on Instagram while updating fans about his condition. After Parth was tested positive, the entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay including production team and artists has been asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Promo: Will Sneha Unite Anurag & Prerna Again? Watch

Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Karan Patel's First Look As Mr Bajaj Grabs Eyeballs, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.