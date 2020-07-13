Shootings Of Kundali Bhagya, Pavitra Bhagya Stalled After Parth Samthaan's COVID Result

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive, the shooting schedule of four TV shows has been reportedly put on hold. The work on shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Pavitra Bhagya, which are shot at the same studio, has been suspended temporarily. A source from Kumkum Bhagya reportedly told a local media outlet that the show was wrapped up early before the lunch break was announced and after reaching home, the crew and team learned about Parth testing positive for COVID-19.

Shootings of Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya stalled

According to reports, another source related to the show Pavitra Bhagya informed an entertainment portal that the entire cast and crew shot for the show during the first half of the day. After the crew was dispersed for lunch and were waiting to be called, that they had to immediately pack up and leave for their home. The source also reportedly added that no one was given a reason behind the pack-up and the unit left the studio premises within 15 minutes.

Read: After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Co-star Karan Patel To Get Tested

Read: Parth Samthaan's 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' Begins Filming; Ekta Kapoor Shares Teaser

Apart from the two shows, a representative of Kundali Bhagya reportedly revealed that the entire team was asked to leave the place during lunchtime. The source said that the crew wrapped up their shoot at around 3 PM abruptly. Informing about the resumption of work, the source reportedly said that they are assuming the shooting will be suspended for about four to five days till the place gets sanitized and is safe for work again. Meanwhile, according to the same source, the production house has been extremely careful about taking all necessary precautionary measures to take care of the health of every individual on the sets of the show.

Giving a brief about the security measures adopted by the production houses on the sets, the source told the publication that everyone on the sets has to undergo a temperature check while entering and leaving the premises. The source also said that the oxygen levels are also checked at every interval. We assume Parth must have shown some symptoms the day before yesterday, got tested, and received his results today.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Says 'all Necessary Precautions Taken' After Parth Samthaan Tested Positive

Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.