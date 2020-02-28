Aamna Sharif's Best Moments As Mitika From 'Aao Wish Karein' | See Videos

Aamna Sharif, a popular face in the television industry, is considered to be one of the most talented TV actors. The actor made a successful comeback with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she portrays the role of Komolika. The seasoned actor has also worked in the Bollywood industry and got major attention when she starred in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. Apart from this, she has also worked in movies like Aloo Chaat and Aao Wish Karein.

Best scenes of Aamna Sharif from Aao Wish Karein

1. Mickey visits a restaurant to meet Mitika and wants to confess his feelings for her. He starts speaking differently and forgets his lines which he wrote for Mitika. He searches for that paper but instead many toys and other things come out from his pocket. Mitika acts like she is angry but she smiles and thinks about Mickey being cute with her.

2. When Mitika (Aamna Sharif) comes to meet Mickey (Aftab Shivdasani) at his place, the conversation between the two is hilarious. Mickey is seen wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt with spiderman slippers. At home, his wall and ceiling also have a Spider-man statue and motifs. The scene when Mickey takes her to the room and surprises her with his new video game is a delight to watch.

3. The scene shows Mitika remembering her beautiful memories with Mickey. She visits the place where they used to meet. She drops a ring in the well and makes a wish to meet Mickey. This romantic scene of the movie is too lovely to miss.

All about Aao Wish Karein

The story of the film revolves around a twelve-year-old Mickey Mehra who lives a middle-class lifestyle in Shimla along with his parents. He is friendly with other people and has a crush on 22-year old Mitika. He wishes that he was older so that he could woo and marry her. Hitchcock takes him to a wishing well and asks him to make a wish. Mickey turns into a six-foot-tall 22-year old male and the movie then depicts their love story.

