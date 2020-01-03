How Television Actresses Including Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget Welcomed New Year 2020

Celebrities from the television industry welcomed the New Year and also wished their fans. Many popular television actresses shared their experience of the year 2019 and showed excitement for the coming year. Read to know more.

How television actresses celebrated New Year 2020

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress welcomed 2020 with her beau, Vivek Dahiya. The picture she uploaded has the couple wishing fans love, health, surprises, opportunities, and success. The year surely started well for her as she received the Best Actress Award at TIIFA.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget uploaded her solo pictures. Her caption talked about the past and future. The Beyhadh actress is adored by many. Look at the picture.

Hina Khan

The ex-Bigg Boss runner-up was all smiles as she welcomed the new year. Hina Khan uploaded several pictures as the sunlight shines on her. She is seen wearing an orange turtle neck dress.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma shared a family picture and wished the fans. She is seen wearing a pink maxi dress. Naagin 4 was her recent appearance. Look at the photo.

Sanaya Irani

The Rangrasiya actress was seen with her partner Mohit Sehgal. Mohit held her on his arms as they are seen professing their love. Take a look at the lovely picture below.

Sriti Jha

The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked back in 2019. See mentioned in her caption that it was a weird year. She is seen in an outing look enjoying nature.

