Aamna Sharif Looks Stunning In THESE Black Outfits, See Pictures

Aamna Sharif is a model and TV actor who made her Bollywood debut opposite Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat. She gained immense popularity with her TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role of her. Currently, she is attracting many fans by essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, she is also well-known for her great fashion sense and has become a fashion icon. Check out Aamna Sharif's black outfits that serve as a perfect inspiration for those who want to follow fashion trends.

Check out Aamna Sharif's black outfits

Aamna looked like an enchantress slaying in this João Rôlo Couture gown at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019. The sequin detailing on the sheer black gown defined all things love. The actor opted for a curly hairdo and a minimal make-up to complete her look.

The actor is seen wearing a black pantsuit which has white stripes on it. She accessorised her look with a necklace, a sling bag and silver hoops. For footwear, she opted for a pair of shimmery stilettos.



Aamna looked pretty in her black floral dress. She wore a black belt around her waist. With no-makeup and no jewellery, the actor completed her look with a simple hairstyle.

