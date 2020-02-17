Aamna Sharif’s Radiant Outfits To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Aamna Sharif started her career with the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained immense popularity with her TV series, Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role of the actor. Besides being a versatile actor, she is also well-known for her great fashion sense and has become a fashion icon. Aamna Sharif's ethnic looks are definitely worth your attention. Check out Aamna Sharif's outfits that shell out perfect wedding look goals.

Aamna Sharif's best wedding inspiration outfits

In this Diwali outfit, Aamna Sharif is seen in a mirror work lehenga and choli. The pale pink coloured outfit with chunky emerald neckpiece completes her regal look perfectly. The outfit is designed by Abhinav Mishra and styled by Karishma Shaikh.

In this post, Aamna Sharif has aced the sharara look with sass. The bright yellow lehenga belongs to the collection of Gopi Vaid Designs. The sharara is designed with complete zardosi mirror work embedded all over the fabric. The geometric print simply adds a fine elegance to her traditional outfit look.

Here, Aamna Sharif has donned a fusion lehenga. The beautiful lehenga is designed by Neha Saran. The pale green colour of the lehenga and choli, the heavy earrings and the heavy embroidery work add up to make a beautiful princess lehenga that anyone can carry off with ease.

Aamna Sharif stunned in a baby pink sharara outfit for the Eid celebrations. She glammed up the simple ethnic look with nude makeup. Sharif's sharara collection shows her love for the attire as she has been often seen sporting some amazing shararas.

Image Credits - Aamna Sharif's Instagram

