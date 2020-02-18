Aamna Sharif's Best Green Outfits That You Can Take Inspiration From 

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer, and TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role for the actor.

The actor's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, Aamna Sharif is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by fans. Here are a few of her posts where she flaunts her green outfits. Take a look.

Aamna Sharif green outfits to take inspiration from

In this first picture, we can see Aamna Sharif sporting a green crop top and a colourful tropical skirt. This photo is clicked before her workout. We can also see her wearing white and pink sports shoes in the picture.

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif sporting a green salwar suit. It is embroidered in silver threads and small mirrors. This matching green chunni makes the dress even more attractive.

In this picture of Aamna Sharif, we can see her adoring a green chaniya choli. It resembles her salwar suit as its top is embroidered in silver threads and mirrors to make a floral design. The matching long skirt of this outfit is laced with silver lace too. Aamna is seen posing for the camera in this picture.

Aamna can be seen in a modern look in this picture. She is wearing a green top and a ripped blue denim pant. To complete her look, Amana opted for white sneakers.

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif sporting a green polka dot one-piece dress. She wore a cream coloured watch and heels to get the perfect look. She is seen with her friend in this post.

In this last post, we can see Aamna Sharif sporting a bottle green t-shirt and black denim pant. She is wearing black boots to complete her look. She is seen posing for the camera in this post.

