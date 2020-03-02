All About Aamna Shariff And Husband Amit's Love Story; See Their Adorable Pictures

Aamna Sharif married her boyfriend Amit Kapoor on December 27, 2013. Their relationship was a starry affair. Aamna Sharif is best known for her role in the soap opera Kahiin Toh Hoga, while Amit Kapoor is a distributor-turned-producer. The actor became an instant hit with Indian viewers because of her innocent looks and beautiful smile. She also worked in a few Bollywood films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein and Ek Villain. Take a sneak peek into Aamna and Amit's love story and wedding celebrations.

All about Aamna Shariff and her husband Amit's story

Reportedly, Aamna and Amit had been dating each other for almost a year before they got engaged in a low-key affair. Aamna's father is an Indian and her mother is a Persian-Bahraini. On the other hand, Amit is a true blue Punjabi. The wedding of the lovey-dovey couple was a long celebration that was attended by their friends from the television and film world. Some of the celebrity guests who attended their wedding were Mouni Roy, Karanveer Bohra and his wife Teejay, Sanjeeda Sheikh and hubby Aamir Ali, Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi, amongst many others.

Later, on December 28, 2013, the much-in-love couple also hosted a grand reception party at Taj Land's End, Mumbai. Their wedding reception also witnessed the presence of some Bollywood actors like Richa Chadda, Randeep Hooda, Abhay Deol and many more. After having spent two years of marital bliss together, the couple became proud parents to a baby boy whom they named Arain on September 14, 2015.

Take a look at the adorable pictures of Aamna Sharif with her family

