Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee Shows Her Passion For Pink At Friend's Wedding

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee recently attended a friend's wedding in Lonavla, Maharashtra. The actor shared the pictures of her outfits on her Instagram. With a similar theme in both outfits, Pooja Banerjee looked like a beautiful Indian goddess.

Pooja Banerjee's love for lehenga

Pooja Banerjee shared a series of photos on her Instagram from the wedding of her blogger friend Shreya Kalra. She shared three pictures of one outfit while three of the others. Here is the first look that Banerjee shared:

Pooja looks drop-dead gorgeous in her multicolour lehenga with a cute sleeveless top. She accessorized the lehenga with a long green and cream necklace and a stunning stone-studded choker with a square centre. She completed the look with a green maang-teeka. In the caption, she added the hashtag of Winter look along with the hashtags from the wedding.

For the wedding, Pooja went with a pastel pink monochrome lehenga. She had light makeup on and had tied her hair in a bun. To bring contrast to the look, Pooja chose to wear golden and purple jewellery.

Pooja also celebrated the birthday of her husband Sandeep Sejwal. Sandeep is an Indian swimmer who has won a bronze medal in 2014 Asian games in 50 m breaststroke. The two had also been a part of the reality TV show Nach Baliye together.

Image Courtesy: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

