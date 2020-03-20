Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Gets Hospitalised Right After She Wins The Show

Roadies 8 winner Aanchal Khurana was recently seen in the the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Though the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge hasn’t concluded yet, reports claim that during the finale of the show Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana to be his connection. According to a reputed news daily, Aanchal Khurana fell ill after the grand finale of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and had to be hospitalised.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Finale: Paras Chhabra To Choose Aanchal Khurrana?

Aanchal Khurana gets hospitalised

According to reports, Aanchal Khurana told a reputed news portal that after they were out of the show, she vomited several times. She even stated that her stomach was upset because of which she threw up. Aanchal Khurana said that she prefers home cooked food. She prefers eating simple, bland food and hence, the consumption of spicy food caused her to fall ill.

Aanchal further revealed that she wasn’t feeling well while inside the house as well. Giving an update about her health she said that she got discharged from the hospital a day ago. Aanchal Khurana stated that she is currently with her family in Delhi. She further added that she has consulted a doctor in the capital city and is doing fine now.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' To Go Off-air; Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Confirms

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

ALSO READ: Paras Chhabra Says 'Shehnaaz Gill Disrespects Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' With Sidharth Mention

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is slated to go off air sooner than expected. The show which was expected to run for three months had to be cut short because of the Coronavirus outbreak in India. However, netizens claim that the real reason behind Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air is because of its TRP ratings are unsatisfactory.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. With the show facing two eliminations and the entry of the wild card contestants, Shehnaaz Gill had three male contestants in the house- Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Tehraan Bakshi. While Paras Chhabra has Sanjjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Shivani Jha, and Aanchal Khurana.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale, Says Her Heart Beats For Sidharth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.