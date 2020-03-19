'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' To Go Off-air; Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Confirms

The wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is slated to go off air sooner than expected. The show which was expected to run for three months had to be cut short because of the Coronavirus outbreak in India. However, netizens claim that the real reason behind Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air is because of its TRP ratings are being unsatisfactory.

Shehnaaz Gill who is a pivotal part of the show is seen staying at the Bigg Boss 13 house along with the contestants as well as her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Shehbaz Badesha took to his Instagram live and confirmed that the show is going off-air. Check out what Shehbaz Badesha revealed in his Instagram live.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off-air

In the video, Shehbaz Badesha is seen answering a fan’s question about the show. He confirmed the news saying that their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has gone off air and the shooting of the show will not start again. He also stated that the show has gone off-air permanently.

While there were rumours that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go off air before the end of the month, there hasn’t been a confirmation. However, it was reported earlier that the contestants from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge were asked to go home because of the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for a suitor. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra had to select five people each who would then go inside the house. With the show facing two eliminations and the entry of the wild card contestants, Shehnaaz Gill had three male contestants in the house- Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Tehraan Bakshi. While Paras Chhabra has Sanjjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, Navdeesh Kaur, Shivani Jha, and Aanchal Khurana.

