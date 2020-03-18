Paras Chhabra says 'Shehnaaz Gill disrespects Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' with Sidharth mention

‘SidNaaz’ was one of the major talking points of Bigg Boss 13. The love story between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, that witnessed numerous ups and downs, created a fan base of its own. Even after the conclusion of the season and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star lifting the trophy, the ‘SidNaaz’ hype is still going strong.

This is also despite Shehnaaz claiming that it was ‘one-side love’ from her end, as the duo is even set to star in a romantic song. And even on her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Sidharth has been constantly a part of the events as she seeks to find a partner.

Her co-star on both Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chhabra, however, is not pleased with the frequent mentions of Sidharth. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Paras said that Shehnaaz was disrespecting the show and the contestants with the Sidharth references. He claimed there was no need to compare the contestants to Sidharth, and that it does not go down well with the contestants. The former Splitsvilla star that she should allow the contestants to open up and showcase their self and talents.

Meanwhile, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, that went on air immediately after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, has been stalled with the coronavirus pandemic bringing all shoots to a halt.

At the same time, both Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras, along with Mahira Sharma, have come together for music videos. Another rumoured couple from the show, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana too have shot for a single.

