Aashay Mishra Says He Was Mesmerized By Mumbai Just Like His 'Story 9 Months Ki' Character

Sony TV's newly-released soap opera Story 9 Months Ki's first episode premiered on November 23, 2020, and had become the talk of the town for its one of a kind progressive storyline. The show focuses on a young and successful entrepreneur Alia Shroff, played by Sukirti Kandpal, and her decision of becoming a single mother through IVF. However, her life undergoes a major transition after she crosses paths with an affluent boy from Mathura, Sarangdhar Pandey, played by Aashay Mishra.

In the daily soap, Sarangdhar essays the role of an aspiring writer who comes all the way to Mumbai from Mathura to fulfil his dreams. He is shown to have a creative nature and an optimistic mindset as he goes against his family's wish, for him to take over the family business, to pursue his passion for writing. However, not a lot of people know that just like his character Sarangdhar, actor Aashay Mishra also came to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor.

Aashay reveals being mesmerised by Mumbai just like his character Sarangdhar

The lead actor of Story 9 Months Ki cast, Aashay Mishra recently drew a comparison of himself with his on-screen character in Story 9 Months Ki. A spokesperson of Aashay quoted him saying, "The biggest common factor between Sarangdhar and I is the fact that we both left our hometown and came to Mumbai full of aspirations, in the hope to make it big in our respective professions".

He added, "It has been seven years since I have been living in this amazing city, but the charm of the city never fades. This city makes everyone a better person and offers ample opportunities to everyone who is looking to do something out of their comfort zone. Just like my character Sarangdhar, I was mesmerized by the city of Mumbai when I came here looking for work".

Story 9 Months Ki plot

The plot of this newly-released Sony TV show showcases the lives of two completely different individuals and how fate brings them together. While Alia Shroff is a highly-successful businesswoman who decides to become a single mother through IVF after her husband cheats on her, Sarangdhar Pandey is a highly-aspirational writer. However, their lives undergo a transition as Alia becomes a single mother and Sarangdhar turns out to be her donor.

