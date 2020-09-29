KBC Repeat Telecast Timings If You Missed Original Telecast At 9 Pm On Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with another season. KBC season 12 is an Indian television show based on a British programme. The first season of KBC aired in 2000 and has been one of the top game shows since then. Season 12 of KBC airs on Sony TV at 9 pm, during the weekdays i.e Monday to Friday. If you happen to miss the telecast at 9 pm, you can watch the repeat telecast of the show the next day.

Kaun Banega Crorepati repeat telecast

Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan airs on Sony TV at 9 pm, on weekdays. The repeat telecast of KBC airs at 11 am the next day as well as at 5:00 pm. Apart from the repeat telecast, a special Best of KBC show also airs on Sony TV. Viewers who missed the show at 9 pm can also watch a repeat episode on Sony LIV App anytime.

Also Read: Arjun Mathur Talks About His Emmy Nomination, Says He Thought It Was Joke Or A Lie

There are a lot of changes that have taken place in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. This time there was no live audience as a security measure in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The crew members on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati have also been limited. The contestants who came on the show were quarantined for a few days before coming on sets. Apart from that, the audience poll lifeline has also been replaced by 'video a friend'.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Delivers A Motivational Poem In The New Promo

KBC season 12 was expected to air its first episode in July, but the dates were pushed forward due to the pandemic as well as the health issues of actor Amitabh Bachchan. The contestants who came on the show were quarantined for a few days before coming on sets. Apart from that, the audience poll lifeline has also been replaced.

Also Read: Mahesh Kothare's Marathi Films For Which He Donned The Director's Hat; Here's A List

Also Read: Niti Taylor To Join The Cast As Lead In Balaji Telefilms’ Next Show? Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.