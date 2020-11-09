Sukirti Kandpal Is Thrilled To Play The Role Of Alia Shroff In 'Story 9 Months Ki'

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its new and unique show - Story 9 Months Ki, a romcom, an accidental love story of the urbane Alia and desi Sarang, bound together by the unexpected miracle of IVF. Actor Sukirti Kandpal, who is a known face in the television industry has been roped in to play the lead role of Alia Shroff in the show.

Sukriti Kandpal on playing Alia Shroff in 'Story 9 months ki'

Alia Shroff is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life and has always done everything according to her meticulous plans. She decides to have a baby through IVF after a failed marriage. On playing the role of Alia, Sukriti Kandpal expressed her excitement and shared that Story 9 months ki is very progressive and narrative and she is looking forward to being a part of the show. She said she is glad to play such a strong character of Alia who will undergo IVF to become a mother. Sukriti Kandpal said this will be the first time she will be playing a character like Alia.

Adding, the actor said she was looking out for an opportunity like this for quite some time, which was distinctive from all the roles she played in the past. She also added that she personally identifies with Alia's character since she is a woman of today with an evolved thinking and broader outlook in life, "It's exciting to get an opportunity to play a character like Alia", she chirped. Other Sukriti Kandpal's TV shows include Dil Mil Gaye and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Story 9 months ki cast

Actor Aashay Mishra will be playing the role of Sarangdhar Pandey in the Story 9 Months Ki. He will be essaying the role of an aspiring writer on the show. The plot of the upcoming show follows the story of a successful businesswoman who decides to have a child through IVF technique.

