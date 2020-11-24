Sukirti Kandpal Relates To Her Character Alia Shroff From Her Movie 'Story 9 Months Ki'

Story 9 Months Ki premiered last night on November 23 on Sony Entertainment TV. The TV serial features actors like Aashay Mishra and Sukirti Kandpal. Sukirti plays the lead role of Alia Shroff in the show and mentioned that she can relate to the character. Here's everything you need to know about the Story 9 months ki actor.

Sukirti Kandpal can relate to her on-screen character Alia

Sukirti Kandpal is popularly known as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gaye. She is currently seen playing the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki which premiered last night. She mentioned that she identifies with the ambitious and go-getter attitude of Alia Shroff, as she also made it on her own in the TV industry. The plot of Sukirti Kandpal's TV show is progressive as it focuses on the story of a modern girl opting to become a single mother through IVF (In vitro fertilization). It focuses on how her decision of becoming a single mother changes her life. She is also looking for a suitable donor for the same.

Image courtesy - PR

Sukirti made it on her own in the television industry with her debut in Jersey No. 10 in 2007 and bagged a major role on 2008 in Dill Mill Gaye. According to her, some of the aspects of her character Alia match with her as she is a planner and an achiever in life. The strong personality of Alia resembles Sukirti's personality in real life.

Image courtesy - PR

Talking about the similarities in the role, she said, "I think I can relate with the character of Alia because we are alike in a lot of ways. She is not afraid of taking risks in life. If she sets her mind to something, she ensures she achieves it. Alia is a brave girl and lives her life on her own terms. I can identify with the ambitious and go-getter attitude of Alia Shroff.” She also mentioned, "Like Alia, I’ve been equally passionate about my goals in life. I have been career-oriented, dedicated towards my work, and most importantly, independent. My independence is non-negotiable to me. I am excited to play Alia on screen.”

Image courtesy - PR

Sukirti Kandpal on the work front

In her 13-year career, Sukirti was seen in some of the major TV shows. She played the antagonist in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo which aired on Zee TV. She also played the lead role of Piyali in the show Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani. In Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, she played the lead role of Debjani "Dabbu" Thakur which garnered her a fan following.

