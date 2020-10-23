Sukirti Kandpal And Aashay Mishra To Star In Sony TV's Show 'Story 9 Months Ki'

Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with yet another progressive story. The show is called Story 9 Months Ki that stars Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra. The plot is set around two characters from completely different cultural backgrounds and will mainly focus on IVF fertilisation. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show of actor Sukriti Kandpal.

Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra to feature in Story 9 Months Ki

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to premiere their new show. Actor Sukirti Kandpal who's popularly known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani will be playing a lead in the upcoming show, Story 9 Months Ki. She will star opposite Pyaar Ke Papad actor Aashay Mishra. The Story 9 months Ki cast Sukirti Kandpal will include Alia Shroff and Aashay Mishra. The two characters of Alia and Aashay will be from completely different backgrounds.

In the show, Alia Shroff is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life. Whereas Sarangdhar Pandey is a budding and aspiring writer. Alia believes in the concept of being a single mother and wishes to raise her own child. After giving it a thought, she decides to have a child through the IVF technique and is looking for a suitable donor. On the other hand, Sarangdhar, played by Aashay Mishra, is a resident of Mathura. He leaves for Mumbai to pursue his dreams. The plot will revolve around the two worlds of Alia and Sarangdhar that will collide with each other.

Promo of Story 9 Month Ki

Sony TV shared the promo of the show on their social media handles. In the promo, one can see Alia saying that she needs a donor for her IVF fertilisation who is similar to her. However, later we see Saranghdar and Alia's character in a split-screen who are completely different from each other. The show will commence from November 23 on Sony Entertainment TV from Mon-Tue at 10 pm right after Kaun Banega Crorepati.

