Aashka Goradia Flaunts Her Fit Body As She Aces Pinchamayur Asana; See Pics

Aashka Goradia recently shared pictures of herself where she is seen flaunting her perfect fit and lean body. In this picture, she is seen excelling at balancing her body as she does the Pinchamayur asana. The actor’s pictures make it evident how perfectly stable body postures she has and how beautifully she aces at it.

In a white and black boho printed bikini, Aashka Goradia looked absolutely stunning balancing her body during her yoga session. The backdrop of greenery just added more colour to the frame. She also shared a beautiful quote in her caption. Aashka Goradia wrote, “It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society. ~ Jiddu K”. Fans in huge number complimented her for her pictures. Actor Aamna Sharif also praised her for the same with a beautiful heart emoticon.

Aashka Goradia has always mesmerised her fans with her amazing workout pictures. Aashka Goradia's photos make it quite evident that how inclined she is towards fitness. She has posted several pictures of her acing at several different yoga poses. She is also seen working out with her beau. The duo is often seen sharing glimpses of their yoga session. Aashka Goradia also shared that she takes different workout classes where she teaches yoga poses to people.

Hina Khan supports Aashka Goradia

Television actors Shveta Salve and Aashka Goradia recently started a live session on their official Instagram handle. While the live session was in place, the actors were attacked with vulgar and disrespectful comments by a few trolls. The women decided to raise their voices against such comments which are common on social media. They even reported a few accounts while also telling their audience how the action has to be taken against such insults. Many television actors came out in support of the initiative called Ignore No More. Hina Khan was one of them who lent her support to the two women through a social media story where she wrote a note to shed some light upon the issue.

In the story posted, Hina Khan has written that these social media users who attack celebrities with disrespectful comments actually have no personality of their own. They hide behind the anonymity of the internet and use it as a weapon. She said that it is time to call these people out as this has been happening for quite some time now. Hina Khan wrote towards the end that she stands with Shveta and Aashka Goradia on this. She asked them to be strong and not give up while also assuring that everyone is in this together.

