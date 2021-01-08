Aashka Goradia Says 'it's The Breath, Not Just Strength' As She Practices Handstand

On January 7, 2021, Aashka Goradia took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her balancing skills. In the short video, Aashka can be seen practising Tuck jumps while also testing her breath and strength. Aashka is currently enjoying her trip in Goa with her hubby Brent Goble. Fitness enthusiast Aashka constantly gives major fitness goals to her fans and followers and shares her fitness tips on her Instagram handle.

Aashka Goradia's yoga video

In the latest video, Aashka can be seen doing handstand practice and tuck jumps. She wore a grey sports bra and black shorts along with thigh-length grey socks. Aashka tied her hair in a messy bun while doing her practice. The caption of the video read, “Tuck Jump- Jump Tuck. As it for days, realizing that it’s the breath and not just strength. Former is more challenging however. Tucking it in till I press it all out”.

As soon as the video was uploaded, many fans were quick enough to like it and dropped encouraging comments. Teena Singh dropped a red heart. A fan called her ‘amazing’ and dropped a pair of heart-eyed face emoticon with a pair of red hearts. Another one asked her for tips as she wrote, “Awesome. Trying to build strength for it. Any tips?”. A user greeted her and commented, “Good morning madam so Beautiful looking” with a shining red heart. Another user complimented her, “Omg u r sooooo great, proud of u” with a red heart and several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Aashka Goradia's yoga poses

Aashka is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with snippets from her workout and yoga sessions. In her another video posted on December 23, 2020, Aashka can be seen doing a stretch out on the beach. In her caption, she wrote, “Move… Inflate, then let go. You have got to move… it’s simple. Moving to my most favourite artist @monolinkmusic, @ibrentgoble”. Hubby Brent commented, “Loved shooting you on this. Thanks for being a beautiful subject”. Mandira Bedi commented, “I want to be like you A. So inspiring!!!” with a red heart. Mouni Roy too wrote, “Baby Baby” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

