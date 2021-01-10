Aashka Goradia Treats Fans With Snippets From Goa Trip With Hubby Brent Goble; See Pics

Aashka Goradia along with her hubby Brent Goble is all set to restore a 150-year-old Portuguese house in Goa in order to open a Yoga school. During her time in the COVID pandemic, Aashka has been spending her time doing some reading and yoga in Vagator, Goa. The couple is currently in Goa, all set to bring a Yoga retreat to their fans. She has been actively sharing pictures on her official Instagram handle and has been giving major fitness goals to her fans. Take a look at her stunning pictures captured in Goa.

Aashka Goradia and hubby Brent Goble to open a Yoga school in Goa

On January 2, 2021, Aashka shared a pair of pictures doing her yoga pose. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a multi-coloured monokini. Her second picture is the monochrome version of the first one. She kept her loose curls open and completed her look by adding black-coloured alligator sunglasses.

In the caption, she asked her fans which picture they liked better- 1 or 2. Her friend and co-actor Tinaa Datta commented, “Both as all frames beauty when you are in them” with a hugging face emoji.

In her other recent post, Aashka shared a sun-kissed selfie with her hubby Brent. She can be seen wearing subtle makeup and dark pink coloured lipstick with a multi-coloured bikini. In her caption, the Kkusum actor simply wrote, “Luminous” with a sun emoticon. Her fans showered love in the comments by dropping red hearts and several fire emoticons.

On December 6, 2020, Aashka shared a picture where the couple can be seen flaunting their balancing skills at a beach in Goa. Brent can be seen lying down while keeping his legs straight. Aashka can be seen sitting on his feet maintaining her balance. She wore a blue coloured monokini and Brent wore black shorts. In her caption, Aashka wrote, “In your light, I learn to love, in your beauty, how to make poems. You dance inside my chest where no-one sees you, but sometimes I do, and that sight becomes this art.- Rumi”.

