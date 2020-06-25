Aashka Goradia On Impacts Of Lockdown On Her Brand 'Renee': 'I Have No Backup Plans'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, television actor Aashka Goradia spoke about how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected her cosmetics business and revealed that having invested time and money earlier this year, the economic crisis will be a massive business challenge to overcome. Adding to the same, Aashka Goradia cleared that worrying will not bring a solution to her problems and she is just waiting to see how the pandemic changes lives workwise. Aashka Goradia further remarked that she is taking each day as it comes and has no back-up plan for now.

Speaking about the after-effects of the unprecedented lockdown imposition, Aashka Goradia remarked that she doesn't have the right to complain about her business at a time when people are living with the fear of losing their livelihood. The actor added that there will be many people who will not return to their homes post the pandemic. Currently, Aashka Goradia runs a Yoga school with her Husband Brent Goble in Goa.

Aashka Goradia's work:

If the reports are to be believed, Aashka Goradia kick-started her career with Sony TV's Achanak 37 Saal Baad, which followed the story of a small town of Gahota, which experienced paranormal activities after each cycle of 37 years. Soon after, Aashka signed the much-loved daily soap, Kkusum on Sony TV, in which the actor played the character of Kumud. Later, Aashka acted in another serial, called Akela which also aired on Sony TV and was also a part of a reality game show Jet Set Go on Star. She then played some roles in TV serials like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV, Mere Apne on 9X and Virrudh on Sony TV. She was also seen as Kalika on Zee TV's Saat Phere.

However, Aashka's claim to fame was Laagi Tujhse Lagan on Colors TV, as she played the negative character for the first time onscreen in the show. Goradia also participated in some reality shows like Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, Mr. & Ms TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4. In 2012, she participated as a contestant in the sixth season of Bigg Boss, the Indian version of the original UK show, Big Brother.

