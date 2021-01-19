Aashka Goradia Shares A Romantic Pic With Husband Brent Goble; Fans Go 'Aww-dorable'

Indian television actor Aashka Goradia took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, to share an adorable picture of her along with husband Brent Goble. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a note adding details about the picture. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things sweet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aashka Goradia shared a sweet picture of her and her husband relaxing on a beach. In the picture, Aashka Goradia can be seen sitting, while Brent Goble goes on to hold her from the back. The duo can be seen striking a pose and are all smiles for the camera. Aashka can be seen donning a sky blue swimsuit and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and brownish lips. Brent, on the other hand, can be seen wearing dark blue pants. The couple can also be seen covered in sand.

Along with the picture, Aashka Goradia also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “à¤à¤• à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‹ à¤œà¤¹à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‡”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Aashka shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how cute they looked, while some went on to call them couple goals. One of the users wrote, “this is so cute”. While the other one wrote, “aww, you guys are adorable”. Most of the fans also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Aashka often goes on to share several pictures, videos and more giving fans a sneak peek into her personal life. Earlier, the actor shared another picture with her husband, Brent Goble, where they can be seen enjoying their yoga session. In the picture, Brent is seen lying on the sand while holding Aashka with his legs up in the air. He goes on to hold Aashka upside down and in that process, their faces meet. Take a look at the post below.

