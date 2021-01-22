Aashka Goradia Stuns In Black Bikini As She Poses Near 'Saagar Kinara'; See Pic

On January 21, 2021, Aashka Goradia took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself from latest photoshoot with her hubby Brent Goble. In the picture, Aashka can be seen flaunting her svelte figure on the beach. She wore a black bikini and a blue shrug while posing near ‘saagar kinare’. While sharing the picture, Aashka also gave picture credits to Brent.

Aashka Goradia flaunts her svelte body on a beach

In the picture, Aashka can be seen posing by the beach enjoying the serene beauty. The actor wore a black bikini and a blue coloured long shrug. She wore subtle make-up and kept her straight hair loose. She added alligator sunglasses to complete her look. Aashka stood on a rock confidently and flaunted her faded smile while posing for the camera. She captioned the post in Hindi as, “à¤¸à¤¾à¤—à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥‡” with a red heart and further tagged her hubby.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her friends from the industry complemented the actor and her fans too were quick enough to like the post. Hubby Brent Goble too commented, “Shades for the WIN!” with a red heart, Heart-eyed face and laughing face emoticons. Naagin star Mouni Roy, Surabhi Prabhu, Tassnim Nerurkar, Dhami Drashti, Adaa Khan, Tinaa Datta, Kanica Maheshwari and several others dropped fire, heart-eyed face emoticons and red hearts.

Aashka Goradia's photos

Aashka is a fitness enthusiast and often treats her fans with snippets from her yoga sessions and even fitness tips with her fans and followers. In her another recent post, Aashka can be seen posing with Brent on a beach. The couple can also be seen covered in sand.

In the picture, she can be seen sitting while Brent holds her from the back. Aashka wore a sky-blue swimsuit and opted for a middle parting hairdo. She wore minimal make-up and wore a brownish lipstick. Brent wore dark blue pants. While sharing the picture, Aashka wrote, “à¤à¤• à¤¤à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‹ à¤œà¤¹à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‡ (Your companionship is more important than anything else)". Many of her fans complimented the couple and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

