Aashka Goradia's Pole Dance Picture Stuns Netizens, Mouni Roy Reacts

Actor Aashka Goradia has stunned her followers on Instagram once again with her pole dancing skills. On the occasion of World Pole Dance day, the actor posted a stunning picture of herself where she was seen performing a stunt on the pole. Mouni Roy and several other celebrities rushed to the comment section to acknowledge her skill.

Aashka Goradia's pole dance post

Aashka Goradia posted a picture of herself performing a pole fitness stunt to mark World Pole Dance day. She was seen performing a stunt where she held the pole with her thighs and arched her back towards the pole as she held the pole with one hand over her head for support. She captioned the post as, "My happy Place’ #poledancing #polefitness #polefit #poledance #polers Lots of love and more blessings for Polerssss around the world’ you all ~ art". Check out the picture below.

Mouni Roy's comment

Seeing Aashka acing such a difficult pole dance position, Mluni Roy was one of the first few people to comment on the post. She posted a comment in which she shared fire emojis. Check out Mouni Roy’s comment on Aashka’s post below.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up, it got inundated with fan comments and reactions. The picture of the actor started doing the rounds on social media and fans were astonished to see how talented the actor is. Several people commented on the post complimenting her for her fitness and encouraged her to continue the same way.

There were other netizens who commented on the post appreciating the actor for her picture. Many other fans called Aashka “queen of bold” and sent her much love and kind regards. Check out some of the comments and reactions below.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Aashka Goradia is a trained pole dancer and from time to time she keeps posting her pole dancing pictures and videos. The actor has created a highlight on her Instagram profile where she is seen performing the stunts. Check out the pictures and video that she has posted on her Instagram profile.

Aashka Goradia on the work front

Aashka Goradia had started her career on television in the year 2002 with Achanak 37 Saal Baad. The actor has been featured in several shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Mere Apne. She currently runs a cosmetics and beauty brand, Renee.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Aashka Goradia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.