Aasif Sheikh From 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Opens Up About Playing Female Characters

Actor and comedian Aasif Sheikh has been entertaining the audience for over three decades now. The actor is currently playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The comedian has played a woman in this show and recently opened up about the same.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh talks about performing as a woman

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh made his debut with the TV series Hum Log in 1984. The show was India's first-ever daily television show and Aasif's role as Prince Ajay Singh was loved by the audience. The actor is currently seen as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show. In an interview with Koimoi, he recently opened up about performing as a woman on the show. He has crossed dressed several times in the show.

He mentioned that he has played 21 different roles of women varying from age group 21 to 75. He shared that playing female characters is very interesting and he gets to try new things every time. He mentioned that the biggest thing is that he keeps his energy up. He also recently shared a collage of the various roles he has played over the years on the show as well as in other shows. He wrote, "Love. Respect. Pride. Some of the beautiful shades of a woman. #respectwomen"

While talking about his favourite comedian in Bollywood, Aasif mentioned that he loved Mehmood. He also likes Amitabh Bachchan as he has played several comic roles. He added that Salman Khan has a very offbeat comic timing and he enjoys it. He mentioned that Govinda has survived on his comic timing his entire life and he has done several comedy films. Aasif added that it is a tough job and comedians should get more respect as actors.

More about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a Hindi sitcom that is aired on &TV. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's cast features Aasif Sheikh along with Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre Poorey and Nehha Pendse. Nehha Pendse recently replaced Saumya Tandon who played Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. The plot revolves around two neighbours, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, whose husbands are attracted to each other's wives and are often ready to impress them in a hilarious manner.

