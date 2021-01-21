Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari Opens Up On Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's New Anita Bhabhi

Popular Indian sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has entertained the audiences with the quirky rapport between the two lead couples of the show. In what came as a surprising piece of news for the fans, Saumya Tandon, who played the modern bhabhi, quit the show in August 2020. Ever since fans have been waiting for an update on who would be Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's new Anita bhabhi. Popular actor Nehha Pendse has been roped in to take the character forward. Read ahead to know what Rohitashv Gour who plays the character of Manmohan Tiwari has to say about Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's new Anita bhabhi.

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's new Anita bhabhi

In a media statement, Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari has said that he is extremely excited to have Nehha Pendse on board the show. He has said that because of the absence of Anita bhabhi, the content of the show had taken a hit. He further said that Anita bhabhi's absence had also halted his character Manmohan Tiwari's growth. He added that he will now be able to do the scenes with Anita Bhabhi as he would before.

Rohitashv Gour also elaborated on the plot of the show by saying that it has now been balanced upon the arrival of Anita's character. Upon asking what his first reaction was when he saw Nehha Pendse in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, he cheerily replied by saying wow as this was the only thing that was missing on the show.

Gour also gave an insight into the upcoming storyline of the show by saying that viewers will see a lot of new content. He said that the makers are working on a horror-comedy plot as well and there are chances that the cast and crew may get a chance to shoot outdoors. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai cast includes Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra, Shubhangi Atre Poorey as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari.

Image courtesy- @rohitashvgour an @nehhapendse Instagram

