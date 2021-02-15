Saumya Tandon Shares Throwback Video, Here's How She Celebrated V-Day 2020

Saumya Tandon took to her Instagram to share a video from last year's Valentine's Day celebration along with her ex co-star, Vibhuti Narayan aka Aasif Sheikh. The video was from the time when Saumya Tandon and Aasif Sheikh went to London to celebrate Valentine's day event organised by Riverside and Megarush.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Called Out By Netizens For Her "unreal" Pictures From 'Skims' Shoot

Also Read | Tom Holland Explains Why He Loved Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' Death Scene

Saumya Tandon shares throwback video with her ex co-star Aasif Sheikh

Also Read | Janet Jackson Reacts To Justin Timberlake's Apology; Says She Is Thankful For Her Fans

Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi was very popular. She recently left the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai because she wanted to explore more opportunities. HerZindagi website revealed that Saumya Tandon didn't leave the show because of any monetary reasons and only decided to leave only because she thinks it was important to her as an actor.

A peek into Saumya Tandon's Instagram

Saumya Tandon is very popular on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained and informed about her daily life. She recently shared a set of photos shot by Aesana Bhuta in which she can be seen sporting a green jacket. The makeup was done by How When Wear Clothing and she was styled by celebrity designer Krishna. Check out her post below:

Fans loved her look and showered their love on Saumya Tandon's Instagram. The post garnered over forty-four thousand likes and five hundred comments. Many were amazed by her hot looks while several others can't help to fall in love. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers on her Instagram:

Saumya Tandon also shared several photos with her husband Saurabh Singh on Valentine's Day. They can be seen enjoying the beach. She even captioned the post and said: " Hope our friendship grows stronger and shine brighter amidst all the extreme emotions of love and marriage. @saurabhdevendrasingh " (sic). Check out her post below:

Also Read |Dwayne Johnson Reveals Gift And Coded Valentine's Day Message His Girls Sent Him

About Samya Tandon

Saumya Tandon was highly known for hosting the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. She also hosted several other shows like Bournvita Quiz Contest and Entertainment Ki Raat. She also played a crucial role in Jab We Met and Welcome to Punjab. She debuted her Television career with Aisa Des Hai Mera. She got very popular for hosting the show like Mallika-E-Kitchen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus Ke Tansen.

Image Credits: saumya_world Instagram

Also Read | 'Bride-to-be' Dia Mirza Gives Peek Into 'bridal Shower' Ahead Of Wedding With Vaibhav

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.