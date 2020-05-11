Aasif Sheikh Shares Throwback From 'Karan Arjun' On Twitter, Saina Nehwal Reacts

Aasif Sheikh has managed to gain mainstream popularity through his role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor has not only been a dominant part of the TV industry but also has also done a number of films as well. Out of all his films, his Karan Arjun has been one of the most prominent films that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In the film, Aasif had played the role of Suraj and had adapted to a number of different looks for his character. He recently shared a throwback picture of all his looks from the film on his Twitter handle. Read more to know about Aasif Sheikh’s Twitter post for his film, Karan Arjun.

One Movie ..too many characters and Many Memories. #KaranArjun pic.twitter.com/DYY8hiOV9O — Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikh) May 11, 2020

Aasif Sheikh shares throwback pictures from Karan Arjun

Aasif Sheikh shared a number of different looks in a single picture as a throwback to his popular Bollywood project, Karan Arjun. He made a collage of all the looks and wrote, “One Movie ..too many characters and Many Memories. #KaranArjun”.

His post attracted a number of known faces of the industry including the badminton player, Sania Nehwal. Sania replied to the post with, “Missing bhabhiji show #bhabhijigharparhai” and it certainly shows her love for the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

The production of the show has been paused due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown measures. Other than Sania Nehwal, other people have also shared their views about Aasif’s post. Here are some fan reactions for his post.

Missing bhabhiji show #bhabhijigharparhai 😛☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 11, 2020

"What a joke"..Superb Dialogue.. Best movie I see of your career and best serial is offcourse bhabhi ji noone can beat you — _SarikaAnimesh🇮🇳 (@_SarikaAnimesh) May 11, 2020

Beautiful I love your performance in every your movie you are so great actor — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) May 11, 2020

What a acting @iaasifsheikh sir..A famous dialog.." What a joke "



Every time I watching #KaranArjun and #bhabijigharparhai — Bharat Makwana (@bs_makwana_) May 11, 2020

Though you always justified all ur roles,but my all time favourite is “What a joke” from karan arjun class apart . . 👌👌😁 — ιѕнωαя ѕнαямα (@ishwarsha27) May 11, 2020

