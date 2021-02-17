Aastad Kale Ties Knot With Swapnali Patil On Valentine's Day, Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Actors Swapnali Patil and reality TV star Aastad Kale tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Pune on February 14, 2021. The couple decided to get married on Valentine’s day and their pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Swapnali Patil and Aastad Kale had been dating each other for a few years and finally took their relationship a step ahead, as witnessed by their close friends and family. Aastad Kale and Swapnali Patil preferred a registered marriage and also exchanged rings in front of their close ones.

Aastad Kale and Swapnali Patil's wedding pictures go viral

The couple was seen in royal outfits and rocked their royal wedding looks. Swapnali wore a brick red and gold saree and looked like a perfect Maharashtrian bride. She wore heavy jewellery to go with her outfits. She opted for a diamond choker necklace and wore matching earrings. She paired her saree with a full sleeve blouse and completed her look by tying her hair in a messy bun. Aastad, on the other hand, wore an off-white kurta and carried a magenta shawl to go with his outfit. The colour of Aastad’s shawl matched the colour of Swapnali’s saree.

Celebrity friends Abhijeet Kelkar, Sangram Samel, and Harshada Khanvilkar attended the wedding. The couple had mutually decided to get married in an intimate ceremony and in a simple way. Although they opted for royal looks, their simple wedding ceremony amazed fans. The couple's wedding ceremony was one of the most-awaited weddings of the Marathi entertainment industry.

Aastad and Swapnali first met on the sets of their TV series Pudcham Paul. They started as friends and soon started dating. The couple was adored for their characters on the TV show as they won the audience’s hearts with their performance. Swapnali Patil rose to fame with her character in the show Swarajya Janani Jijamata. On the other hand, Aastad Kale shot to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. Currently, he plays an interesting character on the TV show Chandra Aahe Sakshila along with Subodh Bhave.

