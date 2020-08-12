'Another Pak PM Wannabe,' Say Netizens As Javed Miandad Warns Imran Khan That He's Coming

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad on Tuesday slammed his former teammate and the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "lack of ability' in running the Pakistan Cricket Board and a number of other issues affecting the people of the country. In a video on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain said that in reality he was the captain of Imran Khan and not vice versa.

'I was your captain'

"The people who are running the Cricket Board are fools who do not have any knowledge about cricket. They don't know the ABCD of cricket and I'll speak to Imran Khan also regarding this. I am coming. I don't spare anyone. You bring foreigners to run the board and if tomorrow they cheat you and run away, from where will you catch them? Are the people of Pakistan dead? I want the people of Pakistan to wake up and demand what is theirs," the member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team said.

Hitting out at PM Imran Khan who promised to make a 'Naya Pakistan', Miandad said, "You can't provide employment to the players. I was your captain back in the days. You were not mine. I will come into politics too and show you. Who knows what have you become? God? Think about people you have recruited."

Here is how Twitter reacted to Miandad's challenge:

Tough competition @shoaib100mph vs miandad. Who will be the next PM of Pakistan to take the country further backward n keep up with tradition to borrow more high interest Chinese loans n beg IMF for aid. — A S Chauhan (@AmanSChauhan04) August 11, 2020

Fantastic...now we have another PM wannabe...so far people who are qualified for PM Post are..SMQ, Shoib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Javed Miandad and Rameez Raja.. in few days Inzamam , Rashid Latif and Akhmal brothers will also put their candidature... interesting times ahead..👍👍 — Nevgi Paresh (@PareshNevgi) August 12, 2020

Reporter of Pakistani news channel 'Geo News' in a tweet said, "Retired cricketers, please have mercy on Pakistan"

Javed Miandad claims he got Imran Khan made prime minister of Pakistan!



Also, alleges cricket in Pakistan has been destroyed by IK.



And, threatens his own entry in politics to change the destiny of Pakistan.



Retired cricketers, plz have mercy on Pakistan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dJ6Y6xmtaR — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 11, 2020

I feel Javed bhai is not mentally 100%. Honestly am not trying to make fun of any kind here. — Abdullah Shah Jahan Baig (@AbdullahshahJB) August 12, 2020

Knew it from the day #JavedMiandad started wearing his camo hat, that he had completely lost it! — Hamza Butt (@hrbuttpk) August 11, 2020

Javed Miandad has clearly lost his mind. I think he is extremely emotional and doesn't think through things. — TTT (@CricketFanaticc) August 11, 2020

READ | Javed Miandad wanted to hit me in my room during 1983 Bengaluru Test: Dilip Doshi

READ | Ex-Pak skipper explains '4 reasons' behind Kohli's success; draws comparison with Miandad

Imran Khan faces heat

The opposition - apart from its job being to oppose - has been at loggerheads with Khan owing to the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on the charges of corruption. Furthermore, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s victory. Since then, Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election.

READ | Javed Miandad says he'll challenge Imran Khan everywhere; tells Pak PM 'I'm your captain'

READ | Pakistan's Javed Miandad the latest to join Cricketer-turns-'strategic expert' bandwagon