Abhimanyu Singh's Birthday: 5 Memorable TV Shows He Starred In

Abhimanyu Singh is an actor who has always surprised his fans with his unique role choices. The actor, who is known for playing many memorable roles in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Bhojpuri cinema, has often received critical acclaim for many of his performances. He first started out as a TV personality. He made his debut in Aks and went on to star in many other commercially and critically successful films. Let’s take a look at TV shows the actor did before he made it big in the film industry.

Abhimanyu Singh’s TV shows

Swabhimaan

Swaabhimaan was a daily soap directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Debaloy Dey. The show was scripted by Shobha De and Vinod Ranganath. The plot of the show revolved around the story of a woman named Svetlana, who struggles to deal with her own demons. The serial aired from 1995 to 1997. The show featured Kitu Gidwani, Abhimanyu Singh, Anju Mahendru, Deepak Parashar, and others in pivotal roles.

Yug

Yug is a Hindi television series that aired on DD National from 1996 to 1998. The show was a fictional series depicting the story of Indian freedom fighters and their struggle to win freedom for our country. The series was produced and directed by Sunil Agnihotri and had notable actors like Javed Khan, Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hema Malini, Vinod Kapoor, and Abhimanyu Singh starred in the lead roles.

Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan was a television series that aired on Star Plus from July 15, 2002, to March 13, 2009, in the afternoon slot. Well-known actors like Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar played the lead roles Sumit and Kumkum, respectively. The show received the highest ratings in the afternoon slot and was regarded as one of the longest ran Indian soap during afternoons.

Kkusum

Kkusum is a series produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The show starred Nausheen Ali Sardar in the titular role, and after a generation leap, it was played by Manasi Joshi Roy and Shilpa Saklani. The show aired from May 14, 2001, to November 30, 2005.

Saara Akaash

Saara Akaash was a television series that aired on Star Plus every Thursday at 9 pm. The show premiered on August 7, 2003, and aired till July 28, 2005. The show featured Sai Deodhar, Shakti Anand, Sonal Sehgal, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in pivotal roles. The fictional show depicted the personal and professional lives of Indian Air Force officers. The series which was supposed to end in 2004, got an extension for a year due to its good viewership.

