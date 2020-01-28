Sooryavanshi's Villain Abhimanyu Singh Reveals He Won't Play The 'typical Baddie'

Rohit Shetty's Cop cinematic universe will get a bigger boost this year around with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The film will be the fourth instalment in the ongoing franchise of films but will be Akshay Kumar's first outing in the cinematic universe. The film will feature Abhimanyu Singh as its main antagonist who has previously worked in films like Thalaivaa and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. Now, the actor has opened up about working in a Rohit Shetty film.

Also read: 'Darbar', 'Love Aaj Kal remake', '83', 'Sooryavanshi'; movies to look forward to in 2020

Abhimanyu Singh on Sooryavanshi

The actor was speaking to a news daily where he revealed that his character is not a typical villain of action films. The character has an agenda and an ideology which separates the villain from all the others before him. The actor revealed that the character he portrays in the film does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.

Also read: 'Akshay Kumar forgets his lines', reveals 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty

Abhimanyu Singh revealed furthermore that the film has completed its principal photography and some days will be dedicated later for patchwork. The actor also revealed that Akshay Kumar helped him a lot through the shoots. As per reports, Rohit Shetty thought of Abhimanyu Singh to be a fit choice to play the villain after watching his action scenes in 2017's Tamil film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Abhimanyu revealed that he did a lot of stunt work for Sooryavanshi ranging from jumps between buildings, gunfights, bomb blasts and firings. The actor believes that it is a big thing to feature in a Rohit Shetty film, especially to feature as a villain. The climax scene was shot over 20 days where actors from previous cop universe films like Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh were present on set. Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

Also read: Ajay Devgn: When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer about Singham 3

Also read: Rohit Shetty opens up about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif in 'Sooryavanshi'

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' revealed; check out

Image courtesy - Akshay Kumar and Abhimanyu Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.