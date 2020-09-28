Abhinav Shukla And Rubina Dilaik - Everything Fans Need To Know About The Popular Couple

Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik are popular artists who have been seen on Indian television. While Abhinav Shukla is a renowned model and actor, Rubina Dilaik is a popular TV actor known for playing Radhika in Chhoti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Take a look at the life and career of the actors and also read more about the couple's relationship.

Abhinav Shukla's childhood and early life

Abhinav was born in Ludhiana, Punjab on September 27,, 1984. His father was an entomologist and his mother was a teacher. Abhinav Shukla finished his schooling from Guru Nanak Public School in 2000. The actor then completed his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Lala Lajpat Rai Institute of Engineering and Technology in 2004.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sidharth & others who blessed us with fun music videos

Abhinav Shukla's career

The actor-model started off his career with Jersey No. 10, a TV show on SAB TV that aired on 5 November 2007. Abhinav played the role of Arjun on the show and was the lead character. The show was about two brothers, Nakul and Arjun, who wanted to become cricketers.

After that, he was seen in the show Chhoti Bahu. Abhinav Shukla played the role of Vikram on the show and was a supporting character. The series showcased the love story of a Krishna devotee named Radhika and Dev. Rubina Dilaik was the lead on the show. Some of his popular shows include Geet, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jaane Kya Baat Hui and Hitler Didi.

Also Read | Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan to appear on ‘Bigg Boss’, says the decision 'shocked' his father

Talking about his work in films, Abhinav Shukla was first seen in Jai Ho, a 2014 film that was m directed by Sohail Khan, The film starred Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. The film was a remake of the film Stalin (2006), directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

Abhinav Shukla's most recent movie is Luka Chuppi that came out in 2019. The film was directed by Laxman Utekar and had Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Abhinav Shukla was seen as Nazeem Khan in the film. Apart from his films, the actor is also a fitness enthusiast.

Rubina Dailak's childhood and early life

Rubina Dilaik was born on August 26, 1987, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She completed her studies from Shimla Public School and St. Bede's College, Shimla. Rubina Dailak's father is a writer and has written many books. Actor Rubina Dailak participated in many beauty pageants in her childhood. She also won many titles like Miss North India Pageant and Miss Shimla in 2006.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4's latest episode sees a wild card entry of Swathi Deekshith

Rubina Dilaik's career

Rubina Dilaik started her career with the show Chhoti Bahu. She played the lead role of Radhika, who was a Krishna devotee and was in love with Dev. The show was written by Sanjay Kumar, Damini Shetty, Raaj Shetty, Dilip Jha, Archita Jha and S Mansavi. The series gained much success and was popular in Mauritius, West Indies, Romania, USA, Trinidad, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and South Africa.

After that, she was seen in Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Chhoti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and more shows. Her most recent show was Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which used to come on Colours TV. The show starred Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the lead.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan reveals he would like to host a season of 'Bigg Boss'; Read more

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik relationship

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik met during Ganesh Puja celebrations as reported by Idiva. Rubina made the first move and started to talk to Abhinav. Abhinav also mentioned in many interviews that he thought Rubina was very beautiful when he first looked at her. The couple started dating in 2015. The couple then got married on June 21, 2018. Rubina mentioned on her Instagram that the two shared common interests and that she loved him a lot.

Promo Pic Credit: Abhinav Shukla's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.