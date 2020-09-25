Aditya Narayan Reveals He Would Like To Host A Season Of 'Bigg Boss'; Read More

Aditya Narayan recently conducted a Q&A session on his official Instagram page. The actor and playback singer revealed many details about his love life and career. During the Q&A, one fan asked Aditya why he never participated in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss. Here is what Aditya Narayan had to say in response.

Aditya Narayan talks about Bigg Boss during his latest Q&A session on Instagram

During the Instagram Q&A session, one person asked Aditya why he never featured as a contestant in Bigg Boss, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian Reality TV show of all time. In response, Aditya Narayan revealed that while he did not want to be a contestant on the show, he would love to host it someday.

Aditya Narayan has become a beloved TV host, especially after his stint on the singing reality TV show Indian Idol. In fact, Aditya Narayan can be attributed as one of the main reasons for Indian Idol 12's massive success. Narayan and his co-host on the show, Neha Kakkar, started a playful romance that quickly became one of the main selling points of Indian Idol 12. Aditya Narayan has also hosted other shows including Indian Idol 11, Kitchen Champion, Rising Star 3, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, and X Factor India.

Aditya first started working as a host in 2007's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge. Since then he has become a fan favourite host for many singing reality TV shows. Moreover, Aditya Narayan has also worked as an actor in the comedy TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra. The only show that featured the singer as a contestant was 2019's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In the recent Q&A, Aditya Narayan also discussed his favourite shows to host. His entire Q&A is on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan recently worked as a playback singer for the movie Dil Bechara, which was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. The singer also took to social media to share that he was under 'house arrest'. One of his neighbours recently tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is currently staying indoors at all times.

