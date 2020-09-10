'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Abhishek Kapur Shares BTS Of His Onscreen Family

Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur shared a BTS picture of his family from Kundali Bhagya. The actor portrays the character of Sameer Luthra, the youngest sibling of the Luthra family, on the show. Check out the picture:

Abhishek Kapur shares fun BTS picture of family

The Luthra family from Kundali Bhagya were seen in the picture shared by Abhishek Kapur. While the characters Karan, Rishabh, and Preeta were seen in a happy mood, dadi and Mahira looked worried. Along with the picture, Abhishek Kapur wrote a caption introducing the happy and worried faces with the perfect expressions. Through his post he revealed that Preeta Arora is back to the Luthra house, further adding that they are going to have a rocking time.

Kundali Bhagya cast

A few recurring characters from the show were missing in the picture shared by Abhishek Kapur. The actors left comments under the latter's picture. Rakhi Luthra, the mother of Karan and Rishabh, was missing in the picture, so she left a comment under Abhishek Kapur's picture that the actor forgot to include her.

Another actor Sanjay Gagnani, who portrays the character of Prithvi Malhotra in the show, also left a comment under Abhishek's picture stating that he is always missing in group pictures. However, the other actors from the show cheered him up by saying that they always remember him as their family from Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya episodes after lockdown

There were several twists and turns that took place in the episodes of Kundali Bhagya that aired after the COVID-19 lockdown. While Karan decides to get married to Mahira, Preeta tricks Mahira and ends up marrying Preeta again. The entire family is shocked when they come to know Karan gets married to Preeta again. Preeta's mother asks Preeta to leave her house and is still clearly angry with her. Preeta then goes back to the Luthra house, disturbing the harmony and peace of their family there.

