Kundali Bhagya Written Update For September 8, 2020: Karan Refuses To Accept Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show went off-air in mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic and is now back on-air after a gap of three months. Here is the written update for Kundali Bhagya’s episode that aired on September 8, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update, Sept 8

The Kundali Bhagya latest episode starts as Rishab inquires about why Karan and his entire family is blaming Preeta without even having any proof. Karan says that he is feeling bad about the fact that ever since Preeta has come into his life, he has forgotten how to distinguish between what is right and wrong. He says that ever since their first meeting, Preeta has always pretended to be nice in front of him but he refuses to accept her lies anymore. Just as Karan also starts doubting Rishab, Preeta says that he cannot even trust Rishab so how can he trust her.

Further in Kundali Bhagya sept 8 episode, just when Preeta says this, Karan pulls her aside and orders her that she should not talk in between when he is talking to his brother. Preeta says that they both were talking about her, so she has every right to talk in between. Preeta also says that she did try to explain herself to Karan but he refuses to accept that she is right and she could not convince him. Preeta mentions that the entire phase of their friendship was lost somewhere in trying to explain to Karan that she was right and so now she has decided to do what she feels like and not beg in front of him anymore.

Just as they were talking, the inspector enters and asks them to talk in front of him. Karan goes to the inspector and says that he has no rights to do so and that he refuses to accept Preeta as his wife. Preeta says that Karan has taken vows at the time of their marriage and so he should accept his responsibilities as she needs him to stand by her side for the sake of the betterment of their family. Karan exclaims that Preeta would never get the satisfaction of being his wife.

Just as Shrishti tells Sarla that Karan is not answering the call, Sarla asks her to call him again. When Preeta asks Gaitri about what she should do next, Gaitri says that she would not stay as the wife of Karan Luthra. Gaitri says that he has accepted her as his wife and the inspector has assured that nothing wrong will happen to her.

