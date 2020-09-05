'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 4: Karan Call The Cops On Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a popular television show that is aired on Zee TV. Currently, there are more than 750 episodes of the show and the fans have certainly been loving it. People have also switched to reading updates to be up-to-date with what is happening in the show. To keep you updated, we too have written down Kundali Bhagya written update for September 4, 2020. A number of unexpected things have already happened in this episode. Read more to know what happened in Kundali Bhagya September 4 episode.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update for September 4, 2020

The episode starts with Preeta reaching the Luthra house along with a suitcase. She then informs Karan that she has arrived at the house to stay with him as his wife. Hearing this, Karan gets angry and does not allow her inside. Preeta then calls in the NGO workers who reach and try to explain Karan and the Luthra family to accept Preeta as their bahu. She also gave a humble introduction for the Luthra family but was only appreciated by Samy and Rishab. On the other hand, Prithvi reaches Preeta’s house and meets Sarla. Seeing Prithvi drunk certainly took a toll on Sarla and she started insulting Prithvi for the same. She then asks him to leave the house because he was drunk. He then returns to the Luthra house and meets Sherlyn.

On the other hand, NGO workers keep advising Karan about his need to be supporting his wife. Even Rishab agrees with the NGO people and says Karan has to be humble towards Preeta. Karan, fed up of everything, gives one last chance to Preeta to get out of his house until he loses his calm and calls up the police. He asks the inspector to reach his house immediately. Simultaneously, Kareena and Ramona also share their views about the same and blame Karan for marrying Preeta. They also take a shot at Rakhi for supporting Preeta and giving her the confidence to do such activities currently. Prithvi then says he will not leave without Preeta while getting beaten by Srishti for planning to take Preeta away from the Luthra house. Rishab tries to tell Karan that the police will be in Preeta’s favour and that the inspector is also a big fan of hers.

