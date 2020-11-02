Abhiyum Naanum Serial Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Abhiyum Naanum is a Tamil language serial that recently started airing on the channel Sun TV from October 26, 2020. The show's lead cast includes Vidhya Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Latha. Read on to know more about the Abhiyum Naanum serial cast.

Abhiyum Naanum Serial Cast

Vidhya Mohan

Vidhya Mohan plays the role of Meena in the show. Mohan made her acting debut with the film Dhandayuthapani in the year 20017 as she played the role of Thenmozhi. She has worked in a number of films since then and some of her famous works include Neelambari, Ente Pennu heriya Kallanum Valiya Policum, Maharaja Talkies, MLA Mani: Patham Classum, Gusthiyum Ee Thirakkinidayil, Ner Ethir, Valli and Priya. She was also seen in the movie Oru Pakka Nadan Premakadha as Vidya, and the show Unnimaya as Nikitha in the year 2019.

Aravind Akash

Aravind plays the role of Dr.Siva on the show. The actor who also appears as a judge on various Malayalam and Tamil dance TV shows rose to fame after his role of Lord Krishna in the 2002 movie Nandanam. Akash’s latest credits are in the films Kuttram 23 as Gaurav, in Kaala as Sivaji Rao Gaekwad, and in Charlie Chaplin 2 as Akash in the years 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively. He was also seen as RJ Aadhavan in the show Chandrakumari, last year in 2019.

Latha

Latha plays the roles of Rajeshwari in the show. The actor is popularly known in the South Indian industry and has appeared in a variety of roles from 1973 to 1983. She is known for her roles in the movies Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, Annadammula Anubandham, Naalai Namathay, Nippulanti Manishi, Sirithu Vazha, Vattathukkul Sadhuram, and Shankar Salim Simon. She has also been a part of the shows Eenati Ramayanam, Pavithrabandham, Matti Manishi, Chitthi, Kasthuri, Selvi, and Arasi. As of now, she is seen in the show Roja as Canada Kamakshi and Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum as Vijayalakshmi.

Supporting cast of the show

The other actors that are a part of the show are Nidhish as Mukhilan and Riya Manoj as Abirami. The cast also includes Kurinji Nathan, Akhila, Shyam, Rajkamal, Yamuna Chinnadurai, Vanaja, Suresh, and Tharini.

