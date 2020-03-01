'MasterChef India' Season 6 Winner Abinas Nayak Takes Home Whopping ₹25 Lakhs

MasterChef India season 6 concluded today with Abinas Nayak emerging as a winner. Both Abinas Nayak and Oindrila Bala competed against each other in a cut-throat competition judged by the renowned chef judges like Vineet Bhatia, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. The MasterChef India season 6 winner Abinas Nayak walked home with a whopping ₹25 lakhs as prize money home.

Abinas Nayak is the MasterChef India season 6 winner

The MasterChef India season 6 finale episode began with the judges talking about the journey they had this time around. Judges Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia, and Ranveer Brar expressed how with MasterChef India season 6, various contestants faced their ultimate culinary test and emerged as some of the best chefs in the country.

Abinas Nayak, Akanksha Khatri, Oindrilla Bala, and Smrutishree Singh were the four finalists of MasterChef India season 6 finale who faced each other to emerge as one of the top two finalists.

During the MasterChef India season 6 finale, both Abinas Nayak and Ondrila Bala faced each other in a three-course-meal challenge. Both the finalists cooked an entrée, main course and dessert which were then ultimately scored by the judges.

Abinas Nayak flew off with flying colours as he emerged as the MasterChef India season, 6 winner. Abinas Nayak originates from Odisha and is reportedly a technology analyst by profession.

After the final desserts were served by the finalists, a total score of all the three dishes was combined to announce the MasterChef India season 6 winner. During the final score count, Abinas needed 16 points to get ahead of Oindrilla to become the winner. But, Abinas' dessert was especially loved by the judges who gave him 18 and a half stars making him the MasterChef India season 6 winner.

