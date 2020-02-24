Ahead Of Masterchef India Season 6 Finale, Check Out The List Of Past-winners

MasterChef India is a reality cooking show airing on Star Plus. In this show, talented chefs from all over India are chosen and offered an opportunity to appear in this shoe to flaunt their cooking skills. The judges of the show --- Chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia --- judge these contestants with their cooking abilities as the challenges get tougher and tougher with time. The judges also keep sharing a few tips with contestants throughout the season to level up their culinary skills. Below we have given a list of all the winners of MasterChef India so far-

MasterChef India: Winners of all the seasons

MasterChef India Season 1 Winner

MasterChef Season 1 was held in the year 2010 on Star Plus. The show had several contestants without the background of being a professional chef. Pankaj Bhadouria was the winner of MasterChef Season 1. She is now a successful cook in the country after achieving victory in the show.

MasterChef India Season 2 Winner:

MasterChef Season 2 was held in the year 2011-2012. Shipra Khanna was the winner of the season. She had a great journey in the show, before winning the coveted title. Later, Shipra also established herself as the host of the show “Kitchen Stars ka Safar” on Star Plus. She also won several awards for her love and passion for cooking, including the “Best Cook Book” award for “Sinfully Yours” at the 2017 World Gourmand Awards held in China.

MasterChef India Season 3 Winner:

MasterChef Season 3, held in the year 2013, chose Ripudaman Handa as the winner. The chef, who is known for his oil-free cooking, is a young talented chef with amazing cooking skills. Currently, Ripudaman Handa is the only male chef who won MasterChef India’s title, as all other winners are female.

MasterChef India Season 4 Winner:

Held in the year 2015, MasterChef Season 4’s winner was Nikita Gandhi. The winner of season 4 started cooking at an early age with her mother’s help and cooking tips. She was recently blessed with a baby boy and is now focusing on her personal life currently.

MasterChef India Season 5 Winner:

MasterChef Season 5 was held in the year 2016. Kriti Bhoutika was declared the winner of the season. Reportedly, Kriti loves to prepare desserts with a unique twist to it. The season 5 winner is currently busy working on her start-up called 'Sugar Plum Cakery'. Kriti Bhoutika is also the founder of the bakery located in Kolkata.

Who will be the winner of MasterChef India Season 6?

The MasterChef Season 6, that started its journey on 7th December 2019 will be having its grand finale on Sunday. The Grand finale of MasterChef Season 6 will be held on 1st March 2020 at 8:00 PM on Star Plus. The finalists that are selected for this season are Abinas, Smrutishree, Ondrilia, and Akansha.

