'Masterchef India' Season 6: Top Four Contestants Make It To The Grand Finale

Masterchef India is a reality cooking show where a few talented chefs from all over India are selected and given an opportunity to showcase their cooking skills. With challenges getting tougher on the Masterchef India season 6 every week, the judges Chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia share a few tips with the contestants and even help them level up with each dish. Here is the written update of February 22 and February 23, 2020, of Masterchef India season 6.

Masterchef India season 6 written update February 22-February 23, 2020

Masterchef India updates: February 22

In the episode of Masterchef India season 6 which aired on February 22, the episode of the race to the finale started with Chef Ranveer Brar telling the contestants about their upcoming task. Chef Ranveer Brar then announced that two contestants will be eliminated from the show and out of the six only four of them will be making it to the grand finale of Masterchef India season 6.

The contestants were then asked a few riddles by the judges and on each wrong answer, an ingredient was reduced from their pantries. After a few rounds of questioning, the contestants were asked to make their dishes. The judges Chef Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar then judged the contestants from the dishes they made. The two contestants who had performed poorly in their task were Mahendra and Prince, and they were eliminated from Masterchef India season 6.

Masterchef India updates: February 23

The four contestants who were then selected for the other round were Ondrilia, Smrutishri, Natasha, and Abhinas. The four contestants then faced the toughest challenge of the season. The contestants were challenged by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Vineet Bhatia to make a similar looking and a similar tasting dish as theirs.

The judges of Masterchef India season 6 judged the dishes and took their own time to make a decision. They announced that three contestants will win the golden apron and will be going to the finale. Mahendra, Smrutishria and Ondrilia became the three finalists to join Akansha for competing at the finale. Natasha got eliminated from the show Masterchef India season 6.

