MasterChef India Fans Wonder What Dishes Can Be Prepared For Auditions; Netizens Answer

MasterChef India is currently on its 6th season and is heading close to the finale episode. The show has garnered a lot of applause from the audience. The basic format of MasterChef India is that the contestants have to present a dish before the three judges in order to make it to the semi-finals. The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. The 6th season of MasterChef India aired on December 7 in the year 2019 on Star Plus. The viewers of the show who are interested to become a part of the show want to know what are the basic dishes for participating in MasterChef India.

Here are the dishes that the contestants can prepare for the audition of MasterChef India

On Quora, a popular question-answer based website, netizens have answered one popular question - what dishes to make while auditioning for the show? Netizens have shared their recipes and dishes that could be prepared for the audition of MasterChef India. There are many dishes like pit roast with root vegetables or even spaghetti and garlic bread. The people who want to participate in the show can also cook dishes like chicken noodle soup, pita pizza with a side salad or maybe something even as basic as french fries.

Another user of this website has answered saying that the contestant needs to try out different cuisines for the audition of MasterChef India. Netizens also suggested that the participants need to try out new lesser-known dishes in order to impress the judges on MasterChef India. One user on the website said she participated in the show and shared her personal experience saying that she made a vegetarian Thai red curry along with burnt garlic rice and for the next round she made Kerala curry with coconut rice.

For the following round, which is supposed to be a kind of an invention dish, the contestant was given peas as the choice of food and she chose to make spicy peas broth. The contestant also added that for the final audition she made a stuffed gourd biryani in coconut poshto cream with some aloo bhaaja.

