Abu Malik Meets Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Details About SidNaaz's Relationship

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik took to his YouTube account and revealed that he met Sidharth Shukla late at night and has an extensive chat. He also stated that Sidharth Shukla spoke to him about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill. Abu Malik on his twitter also stated that he wanted to know about Sidharth Shukla’s future plans and what the future holds for SidNaaz. Check out what the singer had to say.

Abu Malik on what Sidharth Shukla said about SidNaaz

In the video posted by former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik on his YouTube, he can be heard saying that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill like each other a lot. He further added that the two are taking some time to get to know each other. Abu Malik also said that Sidharth Shukla told him that he likes Shehnaaz Gill. However, Abu Malik added that Shehnaaz Gill is very busy with her show but he thinks that she gets weekends off and that’s when the two meet.

Abu Malik went on to say that the pair are taking it slow and are focusing on their careers for now. Abu Malik went on to say that he, as well as the audiences, know what is going to happen and that if the love that they share for each other is true love, then they might stay together. Abu Malik also disclosed that Sidharth Shukla has been taking his own time to select the scripts that have been offered to him. Check out Abu Malik’s entire video here.

SidNaaz Trending on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently took to their Instagram account and posted a picture with each other. The picture received a lot of likes and the fans of the pair couldn’t keep calm after they posted about each other. Twitterati’s ensured that they show their support and shower the pair with love as they came together to trend that hashtag ‘SidNaaz Broke the Internet’ on Twitter.

