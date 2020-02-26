The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Adorable Picture With Sidharth Shukla, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Television News

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and posted an adorable picture with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. See the picture that broke the internet.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shehnaaz Gill

Former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has shared a picture with her close friend Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The pair were complimented for their chemistry and netizens have loved seeing the pair together on the show. As the show ended more than a week ago, fans were eager to see the bond that the two share out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Much to her fan’s delight, Shehnaaz Gill posted a picture with Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram account. Shehnaaz also posted a picture of herself with Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram story. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Claims Sidharth Shukla Initiated The 'relationship'

Shehnaaz Gill posts a picture with Sidharth Shukla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Sidnaaz 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

Shehnaaz Gill

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a dark blue coloured lehenga a similar coloured blouse and a jacket. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, wore a white coloured sweatshirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. Sidharth Shukla also too to his Instagram to share a picture of the duo. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Watch Sidharth's Unmissable Reaction As Shehnaaz Invites Him To Her Wedding

Sidharth Shukla posts a picture with Shehnaaz Gill

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back Again #myfirstpost

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

After numerous videos and pictures went viral on the social media app, it was revealed that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be performing at an award function. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were two of the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and bonding prove that they share something more than friendship. Netizens are elated after their favourite Bigg Boss 13 pair SidNaaz were snapped together. The hashtag ‘SidNaaz Broke Internet’ has been trending on Twitter after the pair posted the pictures online.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Reveals Sidharth Doesn’t Feel The Way She Does, Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAHUL GANDHI SKIPS CWC MEETING
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FADNAVIS
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER