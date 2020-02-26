Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Adorable Picture With Sidharth Shukla, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has shared a picture with her close friend Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The pair were complimented for their chemistry and netizens have loved seeing the pair together on the show. As the show ended more than a week ago, fans were eager to see the bond that the two share out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Much to her fan’s delight, Shehnaaz Gill posted a picture with Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram account. Shehnaaz also posted a picture of herself with Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram story. Check out the picture here.

Shehnaaz Gill posts a picture with Sidharth Shukla

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a dark blue coloured lehenga a similar coloured blouse and a jacket. Sidharth Shukla, on the other hand, wore a white coloured sweatshirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. Sidharth Shukla also too to his Instagram to share a picture of the duo. Check out the picture here.

Sidharth Shukla posts a picture with Shehnaaz Gill

After numerous videos and pictures went viral on the social media app, it was revealed that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be performing at an award function. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were two of the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, fans of the stars claim that they do love each other. Their actions and bonding prove that they share something more than friendship. Netizens are elated after their favourite Bigg Boss 13 pair SidNaaz were snapped together. The hashtag ‘SidNaaz Broke Internet’ has been trending on Twitter after the pair posted the pictures online.

