'Bigg Boss 14': Actor Gavie Chahal Opts Out Of The Reality Show? Details Inside

Actor Gavie Chahal, who is also known as Navdeepak Singh Chahal, has opted out of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. There have been several speculations regarding the contestants of the show for this season but it seems like Gavie has already refused to be a part of it. Interestingly, the actor has earlier shared the screen space with the host of the show, Salman Khan in movies like Ek Tha Tiger as well as Tiger Zinda Hai.

Gavie Chahal opts out of Bigg Boss 14

According to a news report on Pinkvilla.com, the makers of the show were on a negotiation process with Gavie for his stint on the show but recently, he has chosen to bid farewell to the show. The main cause of this is the Yeh Hain India actor's eye surgery which is due soon. Even though the makers of Bigg Boss 14 were keen on roping in the actor as a contestant for this season, his medical conditions led him to opt-out of the same. For the unversed, Gavie was also seen in some TV shows like Adaalat and RadhaKrishn.

Bigg Boss 14's new promo out

Meanwhile, Colors TV has officially released the new Bigg Boss 14 promo featuring Salman on their Instagram handle. The short video uploaded by the channel's Instagram handle promises to entertain the fans in the year 2020. The promo video that the channel uploaded on their Instagram starts with the actor sitting in a cinema hall and munching on popcorn.

He then gets up and mentions how the year 2020 has put up a question mark when it comes to entertainment. The actor then mentions how Bigg Boss 14 will be the perfect answer to this and hints that the show is arriving soon to entertain the audiences. The promo video is barely 30 seconds long.

Though the final list of the contestants is yet to be revealed by the makers, speculations are rife that popular celebrities like Jay Soni, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri, Anchal Khurana, Jasmin Bhasin, and Mansi Srivastav may be seen on the show, this season.

