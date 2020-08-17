Bigg Boss 14 Promo Released, Promises To Bring Drastic Change In Entertainment

Colours TV has officially released Bigg Boss 14 promo featuring Salman Khan on Instagram. The short video uploaded by the channel's Instagram handle promises to entertain people in the year 2020. Read ahead to know more about the promo and about Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14

The promo video that the channel uploaded on their Instagram starts with Salman Khan sitting in a cinema hall and munching on popcorn. He then gets up and mentions "Manoronjan par 2020 ne utheye prashna.. Denge uttar manate hue jashan.. Ab scene platega.. " (sic) then the show,s logo pops up and the actor is heard saying "Kuyki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab" (sic). The video is barely 30 seconds long.

The caption for the video also mentioned the same. The caption read - "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect" (sic). The actor is also tagged in the post at the end. The caption, when roughly translated, meant - The entertainment scene for this year will see a drastic change as Bigg Boss is set to arrive soon.

Many fans have responded on the post since it has been posted. Most of the fans have mentioned that they are excited to see the show and can't wait for the same. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Bigg Boss 14 contestants names

Though the news about the contestants hasn't been officially announced yet, there are many reports that point out that the viewers might see these celebs in the show:

Jay Soni

Vivian Dsena

Nia Sharma

Akanksha Puri

Anchal Khurana

Jasmin Bhasin

Mansi Srivastav

Salman Khan's upcoming work

Apart from Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan has two new upcoming movies - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Radhe will be an action film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. It will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, Bharath, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and will be a remake of a popular Tamil film. It will also star Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma and will commence shooting soon.

