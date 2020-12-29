Actor Rahil Azam Opens Up About His Views On Indian TV Industry

Actor Rahil Azam, who is currently seen as DSP Anubhav Singh in the show Maddam Sir, has shared his views about the Indian Television industry recently. The actor in an interview with SpotBoyE also spoke about life on sets, why he chose this show and more. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Actor Rahil Azam talks about Indian Television industry

Actor Rahil Azam spoke to SpotBoyE recently and said that the content of the TV industry in the country is 95 per cent female-dominated which doesn’t give male artistes a lot of space to excel. He also said that he is blessed for being able to make his presence felt on the screen so far. He added that when this offer came, he had no second thoughts and his loyal fan following made him confident about being a part of a completely female-dominated show.

Talking about why he chose this show, the actor said that the first reason was he needed for the audience to see Jim a lighter and comic role. The actor has done comedy earlier but wanted to play a comic character again after constantly playing intense characters in the shows Tu Aashiqui and Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do. He mentions needing a break from serious performances and having to carry the whole show on his shoulders.

When asked about how it feels to work with an ensemble cast, the actor said that it is a very positive and pleasant environment on the sets. He said that the cast and crew are all polite and friendly and also that everyone shares a very pleasant relationship as acquaintances. He mentioned that the reason behind the on-screen chemistry being so good is that they share a great chemistry off-screen.

