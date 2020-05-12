'The Kapil Sharma Show' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof Of The Show's Popularity, Read Details

Kapil Sharma, who rose to fame with Star One's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, started his stint on television by winning the comedy reality show. Today, The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most binge-watched entertainment dramas on television. Here's a look at The Kapil Sharma Show cast's net worth details.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast's net worth details 2020

Kapil Sharma's net worth

Comedian Kapil Sharma made headlines as he featured in the Forbes highest-earning Celebrities of 2019 list. Kapil, who dabbles multiple roles in the entertainment industry, prominently makes money through his famous- The Kapil Sharma Show. Several reports state that Kapil Sharma's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 199.342 crore ($26 million). Apart from hosting comedy specials, his net worth is also apprehensive of his own production house, K9 Productions, which is into producing Punjabi films.

Archana Puran Singh's net worth

Archana Puran Singh is an Indian television presenter and film actor. She is widely known for comic outings in Bollywood movies, and as of now, is seen as a judge in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been judging the television reality comedy show, Comedy Circus, since 2006 and is the only judge to have appeared in all episodes.

The 57-year-old has contributed to the Hindi cinema and the television fraternity in her own amazing ways. As per reports, Archana Puran Singh's net worth is somewhere around Rs 222.343 crore ($29 million)

Kiku Sharda's net worth

Kiku Sharma was a household name as he played the character of Hobo in the serial, Hatim. He then appeared in more daily soaps, where he played various characters. Before appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda was part of more than 18 daily soaps, and more than 10 movies too. The actor has bagged several laurels for his enchanting comic delivery. As per reports, Kiku Sharda's net worth is somewhere between Rs 7 crore- 38 crore ( $1Million - $5 Million)

Sumona Chakravarti's net worth

Sumona Chakravarti began her acting career at the age of 11 with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in the year 1999. She rose to fame with her impeccable role as Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, 2011. In the following year, she participated in the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma and the duo emerged as the winners of the show.

Ever since then, Sumona has not looked back. She has charmed the audience with her indelible acting on The Kapil Sharma Show for years now. As per reports, Sumona Chakravarti's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 30 crore ($4 million)

Chandan Prabhakar's net worth

Chandan Prabhakar is an Indian stand-up comedian. He was the first runner up in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He has played various roles in Comedy Nights with Kapil and now plays a significant role in The Kapil Sharma Show. As of now, reports only state that he charges about Rs 5-7 lakh for his role in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, there are no reported figures to Chandan Prabhakar's net worth.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast's combined net worth

The Kapil Sharma Show cast's combined net worth is reported to be somewhere around Rs 451 crore ($59 million) The combined net worth does not include Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda's net worth.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures)

